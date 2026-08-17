Buccaneers Left Tackle On Field For Practice

By iHeartRadio

August 17, 2026

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OTA Offseason Workout
Photo: Mike Carlson / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw a significant boost to their training camp on Monday (August 17) as left tackle Tristan Wirfs returned to practice in full pads. Wirfs had been sidelined due to a hamstring strain suffered during a conditioning test at the start of camp. His presence on the field is a positive sign for the Bucs, who rely heavily on his skills to protect quarterback Baker Mayfield's blindside.

According to ESPN, head coach Todd Bowles expressed optimism about Wirfs' recovery, indicating that the team is taking a cautious approach to ensure he is fully fit for the regular season. Wirfs' return is crucial, given his role as a five-time Pro Bowler and a cornerstone of the Buccaneers' offensive line.

In addition to Wirfs, backup quarterback Jake Browning also made his return to practice after dealing with a back injury.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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