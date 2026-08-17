Commanders Cutting Veteran Kicker Jake Moody

The Washington Commanders are releasing veteran kicker Jake Moody, ending his competition with undrafted rookie Drew Stevens for a spot on the 53-man roster. According to an anonymous source, the decision is expected to be officially announced on Tuesday (August 18). Moody, 26, made 10 of his 11 field goal attempts and 10 of 11 extra point tries last season for the Commanders.

Moody, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, has struggled with consistency throughout his career. Despite a promising rookie season, his performance declined, leading to stints with the Chicago Bears and eventually the Commanders. He made his only field goal attempt in Washington’s preseason opener but was less consistent in training camp practices compared to Stevens.

Stevens, a 22-year-old from Iowa, holds records for the most field goals made and the longest field goal in school history. He has impressed during the offseason, connecting on a 41-yarder against the Dolphins and showing more consistency than Moody in camp.

The Commanders have been on a "kicker carousel" since 2024, with multiple kickers appearing in games. Moody’s release marks the latest move in their search for stability at the position. Stevens now has the opportunity to solidify his role as the team's starting kicker.

Newsday reports that Moody's release comes as the Commanders continue to evaluate their roster ahead of the regular season. With the cutdown to 53 players looming, the team is making strategic decisions to enhance their lineup.