Eagles Wideout Returns From Injury

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith is back on the practice field after dealing with a hamstring injury. Smith participated in a limited capacity during today's training camp session after missing the past two weeks. His return is a positive sign for the Eagles as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Smith's injury, sustained on August 3, kept him out of several practices, but he showed promising progress during pre-practice workouts. According to Yahoo Sports, Smith looked fast and fluid while working with trainers, indicating he is nearing a full return. However, he is not expected to play in the preseason opener against the Ravens on Saturday.

Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon remains sidelined with his own hamstring injury, also suffered on August 3. Lemon has missed several practices, raising concerns about his readiness for the season. As reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia, Lemon's absence has allowed other receivers like Dontayvion Wicks, Elijah Moore, and Darius Cooper to gain valuable practice time and develop chemistry with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles are hopeful that both Smith and Lemon will recover soon, as their return would bolster the team's receiving corps. With the preseason underway, the Eagles aim to have their full roster healthy and ready for the start of the regular season.