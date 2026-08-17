Ebola Outbreak Becomes Deadliest Ever In Congo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is grappling with its deadliest Ebola outbreak, surpassing previous records with over 2,300 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that the outbreak, concentrated in the northeastern provinces, has recorded approximately 5,000 cases, making it the largest in the country's history. The outbreak is primarily affecting rural areas in conflict zones, complicating access for health teams.

The Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, responsible for this outbreak, has no targeted vaccines or therapeutics. As of July 30, 2026, the WHO reported 3,605 confirmed cases in the Congo, with Ituri Province being the most affected, accounting for 88% of cases. The outbreak's spread is exacerbated by ongoing conflicts and limited access to essential services, including healthcare and clean water.

The response to the outbreak is hindered by insecurity and attacks on health facilities, which restrict access for response teams and increase the risk of undetected transmission. The WHO and local health authorities are implementing extensive public health measures, including disease surveillance, laboratory testing, and community engagement, to contain the outbreak.

The WHO has emphasized the need for a substantial scale-up of response activities to get ahead of the outbreak. Meanwhile, international partners are providing emergency funding and support to strengthen the region's capacity to fight the outbreak.

Moderna is working on developing a vaccine, but the lack of approved vaccines for the Bundibugyo strain remains a significant challenge. The outbreak's impact is further compounded by misinformation and distrust within communities, necessitating coordinated efforts to address these issues and ensure an effective public health response.