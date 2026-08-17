Jets' QB Practices After Preseason Scratch

Geno Smith, the New York Jets quarterback, returned to practice today after being unexpectedly pulled from the team's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday (August 14). Smith, 35, was seen on the field wearing a sleeve on his lower left leg, addressing concerns about his sore ankle.

The decision to hold Smith out of the game was made by head coach Aaron Glenn after Smith reported the soreness following a joint practice with Tampa Bay. Glenn emphasized that the move was precautionary, noting, "Nothing to be alarmed about. He’ll be day to day" (New York Post).

With Smith sidelined, rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik started the game, followed by Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook, who are competing for backup positions. Klubnik, a fourth-round pick from Clemson, is favored to secure the No. 2 spot, though the Jets are considering acquiring a veteran quarterback to bolster their depth (Yahoo Sports).

Smith's absence from the game sparked discussions about the Jets' quarterback lineup, with analysts like Ty Butler suggesting the team should explore veteran options to ensure stability (Yahoo Sports). As the Jets prepare for their next preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday (August 21), Smith's participation remains uncertain.