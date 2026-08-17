Jets RB Breece Hall Injured During Practice

On Monday (August 17), the New York Jets faced a potential setback as running back Breece Hall suffered a non-contact injury during a training camp session. This incident occurred on the same day quarterback Geno Smith returned to practice. Hall, who recently signed a contract extension after rushing for over 1,000 yards in 2025, is a key player for the Jets' offense.

The injury happened during a routine drill, and Hall was seen limping off the field. The team has yet to release an official statement regarding the severity of the injury. According to ESPN, Hall's absence could significantly impact the Jets' backfield dynamics, as he is one of the few running backs to reach 5,000 scrimmage yards since entering the league in 2022.

Hall's injury comes after a promising offseason, where he signed a multi-year extension with the Jets. As reported by NewYorkJets.com, Hall expressed optimism about the upcoming season, stating, "I feel like this could be my best season, for sure."

With Hall sidelined, the Jets may rely more heavily on backup running backs Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen. The team is expected to provide further updates on Hall's condition in the coming days. Meanwhile, the Jets continue to prepare for their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.