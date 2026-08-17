Jets RB Suffers Groin Strain

New York Jets running back Breece Hall suffered a groin strain during practice on Monday (August 17), as confirmed by head coach Aaron Glenn. The injury occurred when Hall, 27, went down with a non-contact injury after catching a screen pass. He was examined by trainers and left the field early, but Glenn indicated that the injury might not be serious.

Hall, who recently signed a three-year, $43.5 million extension, is expected to be a key player for the Jets this season. Last year, he had his first 1,000-yard rushing season. According to New York Post, Hall was practicing on grass, which he advocates for over turf, when the injury happened.

Yahoo Sports reported that Hall fell "untouched" on the slick grass due to rain. The team will conduct further evaluations to determine the extent of the injury. In the meantime, running backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis are expected to take on more responsibilities in practice.

Jets fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the initial belief is that Hall's injury is not severe. However, more testing is needed to confirm this. The Jets are hopeful that Hall will recover quickly and continue to be a pivotal part of their offense as they prepare for the upcoming season.