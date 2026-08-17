Mangione's Fundraiser Still Active

Accused killer Luigi Mangione's online legal defense fundraiser remains active despite his recent guilty plea to federal charges related to the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione pleaded guilty last week to federal stalking charges, admitting he shot Thompson in Manhattan in 2024. However, he still faces separate New York state murder charges.

The online fundraising platform GiveSendGo confirmed to TMZ that the funds raised are intended to cover Mangione's legal defense, as he still has unresolved legal matters. The fundraiser has so far collected more than $1.5 million.

Following his federal plea, Mangione's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the state charges, arguing that his guilty plea triggers New York's double jeopardy protections. The state trial is scheduled to begin on September 8, but the motion could delay or cancel the proceedings.

Mangione's sentencing in the federal case is set for December 18. Prosecutors have indicated they will seek the maximum penalty of life in prison. Despite the guilty plea, Mangione's defense team continues to argue against the state charges, claiming they constitute double jeopardy.

Thompson's family, who were present during the federal plea, expressed gratitude for the accountability achieved but emphasized the ongoing need for justice in the state case. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office remains committed to pursuing the state charges, asserting they involve different legal elements than the federal charges.