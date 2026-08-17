Niners' Kittle Hopeful For Week One Return

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is optimistic about returning to the field for the team's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, on September 10. Kittle, who suffered a torn Achilles in January during a playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, has been diligently working through rehabilitation to make a timely comeback.

Kittle, 32, has expressed confidence in his progress, stating that he is hitting the same sprint speeds as before his injury and incorporating football activities into his rehab. While he remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, Kittle is hopeful to avoid starting the season there, which would require missing at least the first four games. "Very confident," Kittle said about not beginning the season on the PUP list, as reported by 49ers Webzone.

Despite the initial expectation of a lengthy recovery, Kittle's rehabilitation has progressed ahead of schedule. He has been following a strict regimen under the guidance of his surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, and his physical therapy team. Kittle described the process as tedious but necessary, emphasizing the importance of not rushing back prematurely. "Just trying to check the boxes and not be a dumbass," Kittle commented, according to ESPN.

The 49ers are hopeful that Kittle's return will bolster their offense, providing quarterback Brock Purdy with a key target. Kittle's determination and positive outlook have been a source of inspiration for his teammates and coaches. Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak praised Kittle's relentless positivity and focus on recovery, which he believes will aid in his successful return.

As the 49ers prepare for their international season opener, Kittle's status remains a focal point. A decision on his participation is expected before the team departs for Australia on September 2. While Kittle aims to play in Week 1, he is also mindful of the long season ahead and is prepared to adjust his plans if necessary. "If you miss Week 1 and you're playing Week 2, hey, it is what it is," Kittle noted, as reported by Heavy.