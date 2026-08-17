Packers CB Nixon Not Guaranteed To Start

The Green Bay Packers are keeping their options open at the cornerback position as they progress through training camp. Despite being named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate last season, veteran cornerback Keisean Nixon is not guaranteed a starting role. Head coach Matt LaFleur and several defensive assistants have emphasized that the position is up for grabs.

Nixon, who played as a full-time starter last season, expressed his perspective on the situation on Sunday (August 16). "I don't view myself in no competition," Nixon said, according to ESPN. "I've come here to compete for myself. What they do and who they choose, that's out of my control."

LaFleur highlighted the importance of tackling and overall play style in the competition. "We need corners that are willing and capable tacklers," he said, as reported by NBC Sports. Nixon, who led the NFL with 15 pass breakups last season, also led defensive backs in penalties.

The Packers have bolstered their cornerback lineup by drafting Brandon Cisse and signing veteran Benjamin St-Juste. Both have been competing for starting positions alongside Nixon. Despite the competition, Nixon remains focused on his performance. "Every day, I find out a different thing, and I just attack it," he said.