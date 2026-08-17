Ravens Corners Return After Nursing Injuries

The Baltimore Ravens' defense is back at full strength as cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins returned to practice this week after dealing with injuries. Humphrey had an undisclosed issue, while Wiggins suffered a left leg injury during training camp. Both players are expected to be ready for the upcoming preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday (August 22).

Head Coach Jesse Minter expressed optimism about their recovery, stating that both players are "trending very well" and should be back in action soon. This news is particularly reassuring for the Ravens, who finished last season tied for second-to-last in the NFL against the pass. Minter noted, "Got good reports on both of them and expect both of those guys back."

Wiggins, considered Baltimore's best cover corner, was carted off the field during practice, causing initial concern. However, subsequent reports confirmed no structural damage, alleviating fears of a long-term absence. Meanwhile, Humphrey left practice on his own, indicating a less severe issue.

The Ravens' secondary has been tested during training camp, providing opportunities for younger players to step up. Rookie cornerback Chandler Rivers and fellow defensive back Keyon Martin have shown promise, making significant plays during practice sessions. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver expressed confidence in the depth of the team's secondary, stating, "There are a bunch of guys I think that could step in if needed."

As the Ravens prepare for their exhibition game against the Vikings, they are hopeful that Humphrey and Wiggins will continue to recover and contribute to a strong defensive lineup. The team is looking forward to testing their depth and resilience as they move closer to the regular season.