Tommy John Dead At 83

Baseball legend Tommy John has died at the age of 83. John's agent confirmed that he passed away on Saturday (August 15) at his home in Bradenton, Florida, surrounded by family. John, a four-time MLB All-Star, is best known for the groundbreaking elbow surgery that bears his name.

In 1974, John underwent Ulnar Collateral Ligament Reconstruction, now widely known as Tommy John surgery. This pioneering procedure allowed him to extend his career, which spanned 26 seasons, from 1963 to 1989. John finished his career with a record of 288-231 and a 3.34 ERA. He made 700 career starts, with 382 of those coming after his surgery.

The surgery, performed by Dr. Frank Jobe, replaced a ligament in John's elbow with a tendon from his forearm. At the time, it was an experimental procedure with low odds of success. However, John's recovery and subsequent success on the field changed the trajectory of many athletes' careers. Over 2,600 major leaguers have since undergone the procedure, including stars like Shohei Ohtani and Justin Verlander.

John's career included stints with several teams, including the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, California Angels, and Oakland Athletics. He was a beloved figure in the baseball community, known for his resilience and skill on the mound.

The New York Yankees, where John spent significant years of his career, described him as "a bedrock of our rotation" and praised his contributions to the team. Dodgers President Stan Kasten also lauded John's impact, stating, "His courageous role in becoming the first to have surgery that would go on to bear his name can't be overstated."

John was absent from the Yankees' Old-Timers' Day earlier this month due to health issues. In a farewell message, he expressed gratitude to the Yankees organization and fans for their support throughout his career.

John is survived by his second wife, Cheryl, and his children, Tommy III, Travis, and Tamara. His legacy as both a player and a pioneer in sports medicine will be remembered by generations.