Bills WRs Coleman, Shakir Not Practicing

The Buffalo Bills are preparing for Week Two of the preseason with some injury concerns among their wide receivers. Keon Coleman did not participate in practice today and was seen wearing a walking boot, indicating a lower body injury he sustained during Saturday's 29-14 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers. Coleman, who scored a touchdown in the game, continued playing until an injury forced him to leave the field. According to CBS Sports, Coach Joe Brady mentioned that Coleman should be fine, but further evaluation by the medical team is necessary.

Khalil Shakir was also absent from practice due to an undisclosed issue. Shakir contributed to the game with two catches for 41 yards. Despite these setbacks, fellow wide receiver DJ Moore was a full participant in practice after recovering from a minor lower body injury he sustained during the same game. Moore's performance included three catches for 61 yards, and he assured Coach Brady he was "good to go" after the incident, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

The Bills are set to visit the Cleveland Browns for a joint practice this week before their next preseason exhibition. Coach Brady remains optimistic about the health of his players, but the team will continue to monitor their conditions closely. The injuries come as the Bills aim to solidify their roster and build momentum ahead of the regular season.