California Sets New Tire Efficiency Standards

California has become the first state in the U.S. to adopt new tire efficiency standards, following a unanimous vote by the California Energy Commission. The new regulations, which will phase out the sale of replacement tires that do not meet specific energy efficiency criteria, focus on reducing a tire's "rolling resistance." This measure is intended to help vehicles use less gas or electricity, ultimately saving consumers money and reducing environmental impact.

The first phase of the new rules will take effect in 2029, requiring tires to have a maximum rolling resistance of 9.1 newtons per kilonewton (N/kN). A stricter standard of 7.2 N/kN will follow in 2033. The commission estimates that these changes could save Californians approximately $79 in fuel costs within four months of phase one and $153 within seven months of phase two. Additionally, the state projects a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to removing 400,000 cars from the road annually.

While the commission argues that these standards will benefit consumers in the long run, tire manufacturers like Goodyear have raised concerns about potential cost increases. Bret Gladfelty, representing Goodyear, warned that the new rules could eliminate up to 70% of tires currently sold in California by 2033, potentially driving up costs for consumers.

Despite these concerns, environmental advocates support the regulations, citing improved air quality and other environmental benefits. The rules also include a labeling system to help consumers identify energy-efficient tires more easily.

The new standards have been in the works since 2003, when state lawmakers directed the commission to explore tire efficiency regulations. The commission aims to continue working with the tire industry to address any remaining technical and legal issues as the rules take effect.