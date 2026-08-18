Chargers Center Carted Off Field During Practice

The Los Angeles Chargers are dealing with a significant setback as center Tyler Biadasz was carted off the field during Tuesday's (August 18) joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers. The 28-year-old sustained an apparent lower-leg injury when a 49ers player fell on him during 11-on-11 drills. Biadasz was signed by the Chargers to help rebuild an offensive line that suffered numerous injuries last season.

The injury occurred as the Chargers were preparing for their second preseason game. The team had high hopes for Biadasz, who was expected to play a key role in solidifying the offensive line. According to Chargers.com, Biadasz had been performing well in practice, slowing down defensive players like Teair Tart.

The Chargers' offensive line has been under scrutiny, with several players competing for starting positions. Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel emphasized the importance of each practice in evaluating the line's performance. Yahoo Sports reported that Biadasz's injury could impact the ongoing competition for starting roles, as the team prepares for their upcoming game against the 49ers.

With Biadasz's status uncertain, the Chargers may need to adjust their lineup and strategy. The team is expected to provide updates on his condition as they continue their preseason preparations. The Chargers' coaching staff, led by Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, will need to make quick decisions to ensure the offensive line remains strong for the upcoming season.