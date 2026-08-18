Chargers' Starters To Play This Week

The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for an exciting preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night (August 20). Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has confirmed that quarterback Justin Herbert and other healthy starters will play at least one series in the game. This decision comes after the team had a joint practice with the 49ers earlier this week.

The Chargers' offense is under the guidance of new Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel, who aims to see "year two results" in game action, even though this is the first season with his playbook. McDaniel, who joined the Chargers after four seasons as the Miami Dolphins' head coach, has been gradually introducing his system to Herbert and the team. He expressed optimism about Herbert's ability to handle the new strategies, citing the quarterback's intelligence and skill.

During the joint practice, McDaniel emphasized the importance of each rep in evaluating the team's performance. He noted that the practice and upcoming game are crucial for assessing how well the players have adapted to the new system. According to the Chargers' training camp report, the team has been focusing on building chemistry and refining techniques.

Herbert, who was mic'd up during a recent practice, has been actively engaging with his teammates and coaches, showcasing his leadership on and off the field. The upcoming game will provide a valuable opportunity for Herbert and the starters to test their skills in a live setting before the regular season begins.

For more insights on the Chargers' preparation and McDaniel's approach, check out the San Diego Union-Tribune coverage.