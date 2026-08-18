D'Backs' Marte Placed On Restricted List

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte has been placed on Major League Baseball's restricted list after failing to show up for Monday night's game against the Boston Red Sox. The team announced the decision shortly before the game, citing personal reasons for Marte's absence. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo expressed concern, stating, "It's been a crazy day. All I know is that he's dealing with a personal issue; we're just trying to figure that out" (MLB.com).

Marte, a three-time All-Star, traveled with the team to Boston but did not arrive at Fenway Park. His absence marks the second consecutive season he has been placed on the restricted list. Last year, he missed games following a burglary at his home during the All-Star break (Arizona Sports).

The Diamondbacks, currently in a tight race for a National League Wild Card spot, lost 11-1 to the Red Sox. Lovullo noted the team's focus shifted once they confirmed Marte was safe, but the uncertainty had already impacted their performance. The team recalled infielder Jose Fernandez from Triple-A Reno to fill Marte's roster spot (ESPN).

As of now, there is no timetable for Marte's return, and the situation remains unresolved. Lovullo mentioned needing time to assess the situation further, saying, "I need a good night's rest, a glass of wine and we'll think about that."