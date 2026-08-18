Debbie Wasserman Schultz Wins Florida's 20th District Primary

Debbie Wasserman Schultz has emerged victorious in the Democratic primary for Florida's 20th Congressional District, according to projections by NBC News. This victory sets the stage for a general election face-off against Republican candidate Brent Anderson in the upcoming midterms on November 3, 2026.

Wasserman Schultz, who previously represented Florida's 25th Congressional District, decided to run in the 20th District following a redistricting that favored Republicans in her former district. The 20th District, known for its Democratic leanings, was last represented by Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who resigned earlier this year.

The Democratic primary saw a competitive race with several candidates, including Luther Campbell, Dale Holness, and Elijah Manley. Despite the competition, Wasserman Schultz's experience and influence helped her secure the nomination.

Wasserman Schultz, who has served in the U.S. House since 2004, emphasized her commitment to using her seniority and influence in Washington to address issues such as affordability and safety in Broward County. She stated, "This district deserves a representative who won’t be learning on the job and has a proven record of results."

As Wasserman Schultz prepares for the general election, she faces a district that has historically leaned Democratic. The Cook Partisan Voter Index rates the district as D+20, indicating a strong Democratic advantage.