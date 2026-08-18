Dodgers' Ohtani Set For Bullpen Session

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is preparing to return to the starting rotation after dealing with a knee issue. The right-hander is scheduled for another bullpen session before Tuesday's (August 18) game against the Colorado Rockies. Ohtani has not pitched in a game since July 3 due to irritation in his left knee, but he expressed optimism about his progress. "Felt good the next day," Ohtani said through an interpreter after the Dodgers' recent 11-5 win over the Rockies.

Ohtani, who is 8-2 this season with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85⅔ innings, is hopeful about his return. "That's the hope, and that's the reason why we've been pretty careful in the rehab process," he explained. The Dodgers have been cautious with his recovery to ensure a smooth return to the mound.

In addition to his pitching prowess, Ohtani has been a force at the plate. During the recent game at Coors Field, he hit two home runs, marking the 25th multihomer game of his career. The Dodgers' offense, which had been struggling, found its stride, scoring 11 runs in the game. Ohtani's performance included going 4-for-5, extending his hitting streak at Coors Field to 21 games, during which he has nine homers and 24 RBIs while hitting .413.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised Ohtani's exceptional performance, saying, "When he does that, there's nobody better on the planet." The team is optimistic about Ohtani's return to the rotation, which could further bolster their pitching staff as they continue their season.