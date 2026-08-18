Giants Sign Free Agent RB Harris

The New York Giants have bolstered their running back lineup by signing free agent Najee Harris to a one-year deal. Harris, who is 28, is returning from a torn Achilles he suffered last year while playing for the Los Angeles Chargers. The signing comes after Harris participated in a tryout with the Giants on Monday (August 17).

Harris brings a wealth of experience to the Giants, having previously eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first four NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During his time with the Steelers, he accumulated 4,328 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. Despite his recent injury, Giants head coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism about Harris' potential, stating, "He's not back 100 percent. He's not in football shape yet. So, if we are able to do something, it'll be a process."

The Giants' decision to sign Harris comes after running back Dante Miller was waived due to a groin injury sustained in the preseason opener. The team's current running back roster includes Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy, and Devin Singletary. Skattebo, who is recovering from a previous injury, expressed excitement about Harris joining the team, saying, "Najee’s a great player. I’m super excited to get to know him and meet him and play with him."

Harris' signing adds depth and experience to the Giants' backfield as they prepare for the upcoming season. The team is also monitoring the progress of wide receiver Malik Nabers, who is recovering from a torn ACL and recently participated in team drills.