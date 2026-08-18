Goodell: Overseas NFL Teams Are Inevitable

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed confidence in the league's global expansion, suggesting that teams outside the United States are inevitable. Speaking to German broadcaster RTL, Goodell mentioned that the NFL's international growth could eventually lead to a Super Bowl being played overseas. This year, the NFL will host a record nine international games, including the first-ever matchup in Australia during Week One.

The 2026 International Games schedule, as reported by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, features games across four continents, including cities like Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, London, Paris, and Munich. The season kicks off on Thursday, September 10, with the San Francisco 49ers facing the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Goodell's comments align with the NFL's strategy to expand its international footprint. The league has already committed to playing more games abroad, with owners approving up to 10 international games beyond the 2026 season, according to NFL.com. Goodell has set a goal of 16 international games, indicating a strong push for global presence.

The NFL's international strategy is not just about playing games but also about establishing long-term relationships in these markets. Front Office Sports highlights that the league's vision includes potentially adding international teams, with Goodell stating that cities outside the U.S. could support NFL teams in the future.

As the NFL continues to explore new markets, the possibility of an international Super Bowl remains a topic of interest. While logistical challenges exist, the league is considering various global venues that could host such a significant event in the future.