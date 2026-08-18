Jared Moskowitz Wins Florida's 25th District Democratic Primary

Jared Moskowitz has secured the Democratic primary victory for Florida's 25th Congressional District, defeating Democratic Socialist candidate Oliver Larkin. NBC News projects Moskowitz's win in a district that stretches from South Beach to Delray Beach.

Moskowitz, who previously represented Florida’s 23rd District, faced a challenging re-election due to redistricting. The newly drawn district leans Republican, as it was won by President Donald Trump by nine percentage points in 2024. Despite these challenges, Moskowitz was favored to win against Larkin, who ran on a platform that included abolishing ICE and supporting tuition-free public colleges.

Moskowitz's campaign focused on affordability, disaster preparedness, and protecting Social Security and Medicare. He emphasized his record of public service and ability to work across party lines. According to Florida Politics, Moskowitz said, "Florida families are struggling to afford everyday life while Washington is consumed by chaos and dysfunction."

The general election will see Moskowitz facing several Republican candidates, with Scott Singer as the GOP front-runner. The race is expected to be competitive due to the district's Republican leanings.

Moskowitz's victory is part of a broader political landscape in Florida, where redistricting has affected several races. As reported by NBC News, the redrawn maps have created new challenges and opportunities for candidates across the state.