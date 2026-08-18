Jets' Hall Out 2-3 Weeks

New York Jets running back Breece Hall will be sidelined for the remainder of the preseason due to a groin injury. Head coach Aaron Glenn announced today (Tuesday, August 18) that Hall is expected to miss two to three weeks but should be ready for the regular season opener. The 25-year-old sustained the injury while stretching to catch a pass during practice on Monday (August 17).

According to The Big Lead, Hall's injury was initially feared to be more serious, but further evaluations confirmed it was not significant. Coach Glenn expressed optimism about Hall's recovery, stating, "Jets coach Aaron Glenn tells reporters that RB Breece Hall will be out 2-3 weeks, but will be ready for Week 1."

Hall, who signed a three-year, $45.75 million contract extension in May, has been a key player for the Jets. He rushed for 1,065 yards and scored four touchdowns last season, despite the team's struggles on offense. Yahoo Sports reported that Hall's performance has been a bright spot for the Jets, who have been seeking stability at the quarterback position.

The Jets are set to open their regular season on Sunday, September 13, against the Tennessee Titans, giving Hall nearly four weeks to recover. However, the unpredictable nature of groin injuries means the team will remain cautiously optimistic about his return. As For The Win noted, any setbacks in Hall's recovery could affect his availability for the season opener.