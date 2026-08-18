Meta Defends Instagram As Tennessee Trial Continues

A Tennessee trial is underway to determine if Instagram is addictive and harmful to teenagers, with the state Attorney General's Office aiming to hold Meta accountable for allegedly prioritizing profits over young users' safety. Jurors have heard from 19 witnesses, including current and former Meta employees, who have raised concerns about Instagram's design and its effects on teens. Meta denies these allegations, asserting that it has implemented safety tools for young users and parents.

The trial, which has entered its fourth week, is expected to continue into early September. Meanwhile, another significant trial against Meta is starting in Oakland, California. This trial involves California, Colorado, Kentucky, and New Jersey, which allege that Meta engineered its platforms to foster addictive behavior in teens and children. These states are seeking a combined total of $1.4 trillion in damages, as reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

The lawsuit accuses Meta of contributing to the youth mental health crisis by deliberately designing features to get children addicted to its platforms. It also claims that Meta collects data on children under 13 without parental consent, violating federal law. Meta disputes these allegations, stating that the trial evidence will demonstrate its commitment to supporting young people. The company has introduced new features, such as private teen accounts on Instagram with messaging and content restrictions, and parental controls, according to CBC News.

The stakes are high for Meta, which has already faced significant legal expenses this year. If the company loses the trial, the court could impose financial penalties, although legal experts believe the $1.4 trillion figure is unlikely. The trial's outcome could lead to changes in how Facebook and Instagram operate, potentially impacting the company's future.