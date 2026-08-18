Millions Across Southeast Feeling The Heat

A scorching heat wave is gripping the Southeast, with millions of residents facing extreme temperatures this week. According to FOX Weather, over 40 million Americans are at risk from extreme heat, and more than 70 million are under heat alerts. The heat dome, which originated in the Southwest, has expanded into the Southeast, pushing temperatures into the triple digits in parts of South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The Weather Channel reports that heat indices are soaring above 105 degrees, even reaching 110 in some areas like southern Georgia and coastal South Carolina. Nighttime temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 70s, offering little relief.

The Lower Colorado River Authority notes that a stagnant high-pressure system is maintaining these oppressive conditions, with no significant rain expected. This heat wave is predicted to persist through the weekend, with the highest risk stretching from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Carolinas.

Extreme heat poses serious health risks, and residents are advised to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns that heat-related illnesses are the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S.