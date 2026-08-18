Packers' Jacobs Returns From Groin Injury

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has returned to practice after recovering from a groin strain. The 28-year-old was back on the field today, just under a week after sustaining the injury. However, there is no confirmation from head coach Matt LaFleur on whether Jacobs will play in Friday's preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

Jacobs had been absent from practice since August 6 due to the injury, missing the Packers' preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite the setback, the Packers are optimistic about Jacobs' recovery, with LaFleur indicating that his return to practice was possible later in the week. According to Yahoo Sports, the team does not consider the injury to be serious, but they are cautious given Jacobs' importance to the team.

In 2025, Jacobs played 15 games, rushing for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is expected to be a key player for the Packers this season, with potential rotational support from MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks. However, Jacobs' availability might be affected by an ongoing NFL investigation related to a domestic disturbance incident in May 2026. Although no charges have been filed, the league is considering disciplinary action, as reported by AL.com.

The Packers are preparing for the possibility of playing without Jacobs, given the uncertainty surrounding his potential suspension. The NFL is expected to make a decision on any disciplinary measures before the regular season begins.