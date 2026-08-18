Padres Coach Detained by ICE in Texas

San Diego Padres Minor League Catching Coordinator Oswaldo José Pirela has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at El Paso International Airport, Texas. Pirela, who was traveling for work, was taken into custody early Sunday morning (August 16). His sister, Daniela Pirela, confirmed the detention, stating that her brother is in the United States legally and sought asylum in 2014.

The Padres released a statement saying they are working to gather more information about the situation. According to ICE detainee records, Pirela has been in custody since late Monday (August 17). Daniela Pirela expressed confusion over the detention, telling NBC News that her brother has complied with all legal processes.

Pirela's family, including his brother Jorge Heli Pirela, have taken to social media to seek support and intervention from U.S. Representative Abraham Hamadeh of Arizona. Jorge described Oswaldo as a "devoted father" and "dedicated coach" who has been a positive contributor to American society.

Pirela has two U.S.-born daughters and resides near Phoenix, Arizona. The family is currently seeking legal assistance to address the detention and hopes for a swift resolution. The Padres have not provided further comments as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Pirela's detainment.