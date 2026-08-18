Raiders' Mendoza Gets First-Team Reps Vs. Texans

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza took significant steps forward during a joint practice with the Houston Texans on Tuesday (August 18). The first overall pick in this year's NFL draft received first-team reps, showcasing his skills against a playoff-caliber opponent. Mendoza's performance drew positive remarks, particularly for his command of the offense.

Projected starting quarterback Kirk Cousins noted Mendoza's preparedness and decision-making, highlighting the rookie's potential. This practice marked Mendoza's first opportunity to work extensively with the starting lineup, an experience that could accelerate his development.

The joint practice comes after the Raiders' challenging preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, where the team struggled defensively. The session with the Texans provided a valuable opportunity for the Raiders to assess their progress and address areas needing improvement.

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak emphasized the importance of these joint practices as a gauge of the team's readiness for the regular season. The Raiders aim to refine their strategies and improve their performance before the upcoming preseason game against the Texans.

Mendoza's progress will be closely watched as the Raiders continue their preseason preparations. His ability to adapt and perform with the first team could influence the team's quarterback dynamics moving forward.