Trey Mancini Retires After Second Big-League Comeback

Former Major League Baseball first baseman Trey Mancini has announced his retirement from professional baseball at the age of 34. Mancini's decision comes two months after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels. His career, marked by resilience and determination, included a battle with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2020, which he overcame to return to the Baltimore Orioles the following season.

Mancini, who began his MLB career with the Orioles in 2016, quickly became a fan favorite. He finished third in the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year voting, posting a .293 batting average with 24 home runs. His career continued to flourish until his cancer diagnosis in early 2020. Mancini underwent surgery and chemotherapy, later returning to the field cancer-free in 2021. That year, he was named the American League Comeback Player of the Year.

In 2022, Mancini was traded to the Houston Astros, where he won a World Series championship. He later played for the Chicago Cubs and had a brief stint with the Angels in 2026. Despite his struggles with the Cubs and a year out of baseball in 2024, Mancini made a successful return to the majors with the Angels, hitting .308 in five games before his retirement announcement.

Mancini expressed immense gratitude for his career and the support he received from fans, teammates, and medical professionals. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he thanked everyone who supported him, especially the Orioles' fans and his doctors at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, whose proactive care he credits with saving his life.

As Mancini steps away from baseball, he leaves behind a legacy of perseverance and inspiration. He has hinted at a future in public speaking or broadcasting, joking that 34 is too young to be fully retired. Mancini's journey from battling cancer to returning to the majors serves as a testament to his resilience and determination.