Tupac Shakur Refused To Name Shooter, Cop Testifies

In the murder trial of Tupac Shakur, former Las Vegas police officer Garry Dale testified Tuesday (August 18) that the rapper refused to identify his attackers after being shot in a drive-by incident in 1996. Dale recounted asking Shakur for the names of those responsible while accompanying him in an ambulance. Shakur reportedly replied, "No, no, we'll take care of it."

The trial centers around Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is accused of orchestrating Shakur's murder. Prosecutors allege that although Davis did not fire the gun, he masterminded the attack in retaliation for an earlier altercation involving his nephew, Orlando Anderson. Davis, 63, has pleaded not guilty but faces life imprisonment if convicted.

During the trial, prosecutors presented Davis as the ringleader, pointing to his memoir, 'Compton Street Legend,' where he described the night of the shooting. According to BBC News, Davis has since distanced himself from the book, claiming parts were fictionalized. His defense argues that the case relies on flawed investigations and unreliable witnesses.

The trial revisits the infamous East Coast vs West Coast rap rivalry and the gang-related violence that plagued the '90s hip-hop scene. Shakur, an iconic figure in music, was shot on September 7, 1996, after attending a boxing match in Las Vegas and died six days later. The case remained unsolved for decades until Davis's public statements and memoir brought renewed attention.

As reported by NBC Los Angeles, prosecutors argue Davis orchestrated the attack by supplying the weapon and organizing the vehicles involved. The defense maintains that Davis's statements were exaggerated for effect.

The trial is expected to last several weeks, with numerous witnesses, including potential celebrity testimonies, slated to provide evidence. The outcome could finally bring closure to one of America's most notorious unsolved murders.