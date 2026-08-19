Fever's Cunningham Calls For Bold WNBA Leadership

Sophie Cunningham, a guard for the Indiana Fever, has openly expressed her desire for a change in leadership within the WNBA. In an interview with USA Today, the 30-year-old athlete stated that the league requires a "bold" commissioner who prioritizes the players' interests and shares a vision for success. Her remarks were a direct critique of Cathy Engelbert, the current WNBA commissioner, who is facing criticism for her handling of labor talks and other non-basketball issues as she approaches the end of her contract.

The criticism of Engelbert isn't isolated. Napheesa Collier, another prominent player, criticized the commissioner and the league office, accusing them of lacking accountability and not prioritizing player welfare. Collier's statements have sparked a wave of support from other players.

In addition to labor issues, the WNBA is also navigating complex discussions around transgender athlete participation. Engelbert recently sent a memo to teams addressing these discussions, emphasizing the league's commitment to thoughtful and respectful dialogue. The memo stated that the topic would be further discussed by a task force of team presidents and general managers.

As the players' association has stressed the importance of justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion, it has vowed not to be used as political pawns in these ongoing discussions.