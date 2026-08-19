Flood Watches Target Midwest, Doubling Down On Catastrophic Flooding

The Midwest braces for another round of severe weather as flood watches remain in effect, targeting areas already devastated by catastrophic flooding last week. Southeast Missouri faces the highest risk for severe storms on Wednesday (August 19), with a Level 2 out of 5 severe storm threat in place. This comes after recent storms left a trail of destruction across the region, killing two people and leaving thousands without power.

A powerful derecho swept through the Midwest and Ohio Valley last week, producing straight-line winds up to 99 mph in Gary, Indiana. The storms downed trees and power lines, damaged homes, and resulted in widespread power outages. According to Fox Weather, the ongoing severe weather is expected to bring damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes alongside a persistent risk of flash flooding.

The flash flood threat continues to grow, particularly concerning areas like Indiana, which experienced major flash flooding last week. ABC News reports that in Geneva, Indiana, a 4-year-old boy tragically died when a tree fell on a home during the storms. Additionally, in Ohio, a resident died during a health emergency when first responders couldn't reach them due to flooded roads.

As recovery efforts continue, utility crews work to restore power to the hundreds of thousands still affected. AOL News highlights that the flash flood risk extends across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and Indiana, with rainfall rates potentially exceeding 2 inches per hour.

With saturated soils and ongoing recovery efforts, the Midwest remains on high alert as more severe weather looms. Residents are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions as conditions evolve.