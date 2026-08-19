Seahawks Add Corner Depth With Diggs

The Seattle Seahawks have bolstered their defensive secondary by signing free agent cornerback Trevon Diggs to a one-year deal. The 27-year-old, who previously played for the Dallas Cowboys, is aiming to regain the form that saw him lead the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021. However, injuries have limited Diggs to just 22 games over the past three seasons.

The Seahawks' decision to sign Diggs comes amid complications with another free agent, Terrion Arnold. Arnold, who agreed to a one-year contract with Seattle, is facing eight felony charges in Florida. As a result, the NFL plans to place him on the commissioner's exempt list, preventing him from practicing or playing until his legal issues are resolved. This situation left the Seahawks in need of additional cornerback depth.

Diggs, who played college football at Alabama, has a history with Seahawks defensive backs coach Karl Scott, who coached him during his time with the Crimson Tide. Despite his recent injury struggles, Diggs brings experience and potential to Seattle's roster. He was a Pro Bowler in his second and third seasons with Dallas before a series of injuries, including a torn ACL in 2023, affected his performance.

The Seahawks have established starting corners in Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe, but the departure of Riq Woolen to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency left a gap in their lineup. With Nehemiah Pritchett and Noah Igbinoghene next on the depth chart, and Julian Neal sidelined with an injury, Seattle turned to Diggs to strengthen their defense.

Seattle's signing of Diggs was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move reflects the Seahawks' proactive approach to addressing their defensive needs ahead of the upcoming season.