Several Niners Starters To Play Versus Chargers

By iHeartRadio

August 19, 2026

San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers Joint Practice
Photo: Kevin Terrell / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will field several starters in their upcoming preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday (August 20). Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that most of the first unit will participate, despite having already engaged in a joint practice with the Chargers on Tuesday (August 18).

Quarterback Brock Purdy and the rest of the starters did not play in the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. Shanahan explained, "Not all of them, but I expect a number of starters to play, unlike last week." He suggested that Purdy will likely see action in the game.

During the joint practice, both teams focused on building chemistry and preparing for the upcoming season. Shanahan expressed satisfaction with the starters' performance, noting that they received valuable reps against the Chargers.

The 49ers aim to balance playing time to ensure their starters are ready for the regular season while minimizing injury risks.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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