Trump To Remove "Roadless Rule" Protecting Forests

The Trump administration announced plans on Tuesday (August 18) to rescind the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule, which currently protects over 44 million acres of national forests from logging and road construction. The U.S. Forest Service proposed this change, arguing that the rule is outdated and hampers efforts to manage forests and reduce wildfire risks. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins described the restrictions as "outdated" and emphasized the need to restore authority to local forest managers.

The Roadless Rule, established during President Clinton's administration, aims to protect undeveloped national forest lands from industrial activities like mining and oil drilling. Environmental groups, however, have expressed strong opposition to the proposed changes. They argue that removing these protections could lead to irreversible damage to ecosystems, wildlife, and water supplies. Earthjustice and other environmental advocates have pledged to fight the proposal, emphasizing the importance of these lands for biodiversity and climate resilience.

The Trump administration's proposal has sparked a heated debate, with environmentalists warning that it could open the door to extensive logging and road-building in pristine areas. Critics argue that the move disregards public sentiment and threatens the integrity of national forests. The Forest Service will accept public comments on the proposal until September 21, providing an opportunity for citizens to voice their concerns.