Air Force Major Arrested Again After Protesting Trump

A U.S. Air Force Major, Jason Watson, was arrested again on Tuesday (August 18) after refusing to wear his uniform, according to his attorney. Major Watson had previously been detained last month on the steps of the U.S. Capitol for protesting against the Trump administration.

The protest saw Watson calling for the impeachment of President Trump and Vice President Vance, as he criticized military actions in Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba. He accused President Trump of "flagrantly violating the Constitution," as reported by CNN.

During his initial arrest, Watson was charged with crowding, obstructing, and incommoding after Rep. Al Green left his side, as required for Capitol protests. The Air Force major criticized U.S. military actions and other policies, citing violations of the War Powers Clause and First Amendment rights, according to The Hill.

Watson's recent arrest comes as he reportedly informed his chain of command that he would no longer wear his uniform. His attorney stated that Watson has not been informed of the charges against him. The major may face court-martial or disciplinary measures under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.