Air Force Major Arrested Again After Protesting Trump

By iHeartRadio

August 20, 2026

Views Around Washington, DC
Photo: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A U.S. Air Force Major, Jason Watson, was arrested again on Tuesday (August 18) after refusing to wear his uniform, according to his attorney. Major Watson had previously been detained last month on the steps of the U.S. Capitol for protesting against the Trump administration.

The protest saw Watson calling for the impeachment of President Trump and Vice President Vance, as he criticized military actions in Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba. He accused President Trump of "flagrantly violating the Constitution," as reported by CNN.

During his initial arrest, Watson was charged with crowding, obstructing, and incommoding after Rep. Al Green left his side, as required for Capitol protests. The Air Force major criticized U.S. military actions and other policies, citing violations of the War Powers Clause and First Amendment rights, according to The Hill.

Watson's recent arrest comes as he reportedly informed his chain of command that he would no longer wear his uniform. His attorney stated that Watson has not been informed of the charges against him. The major may face court-martial or disciplinary measures under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices