Commanders' Newton Undergoes Pec Surgery

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Johnny Newton underwent surgery on Wednesday (August 19) to repair a torn pectoral muscle, as confirmed by multiple sources. The 23-year-old, who sustained the injury during the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, is expected to miss a significant portion of the season. Head coach Dan Quinn announced that Newton had traveled to New York to consult with a specialist before undergoing the procedure.

Newton, a standout from Illinois and the 36th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has been a key player for the Commanders. Over his first two seasons, he has played in 33 games, starting 13, and recorded seven sacks, including five last year. His absence will be felt on the defensive line, where he was expected to back up starters Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw.

The Commanders are now faced with adjusting their defensive lineup. Players like Tim Settle, who is recovering from a Lisfranc injury, and recently signed veterans Byron Cowart and Maurice Hurst II, will need to step up. Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones will likely restructure the rotation to accommodate Newton's absence.

While no specific timeline for Newton's return has been provided, similar injuries have sidelined players for extended periods. The team must decide whether to place Newton on injured reserve before the final roster cut, which could end his season, or wait and potentially use a return designation if his recovery allows.

Newton's injury is the latest in a series of setbacks for the Commanders, who have also lost starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a torn triceps. The team remains hopeful for the return of other injured players as they prepare for the upcoming season.