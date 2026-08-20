Democrats Narrow Down Cities For 2028 DNC

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has shortlisted Boston, Denver, and Philadelphia as potential host cities for the 2028 Democratic National Convention. The announcement, made on Thursday (August 20), narrows down the options as the party prepares for the next presidential election cycle. According to DNC Chair Ken Martin, each city presented "incredibly strong bids," and the final decision is expected later this year.

The choice of these cities reflects strategic considerations for the Democrats. Denver has been a hub for a growing progressive movement, while Boston offers a robust Democratic donor base. Philadelphia, located in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, holds significant electoral importance as it was won by President Donald Trump in the last election.

The convention, scheduled for August 7-10, 2028, will serve as a platform to introduce the party's nominee and rally support ahead of the general election. The selection of the host city is crucial as it will bring national attention and economic benefits to the chosen location. For instance, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston highlighted the potential economic boost, citing the 2008 convention's $400 million regional benefit.

While Colorado and Massachusetts have leaned Democratic in recent elections, Pennsylvania remains a battleground. The DNC's decision to eliminate Atlanta and Chicago from the list was based on various factors, including logistical and fundraising capabilities. NBC Bay Area reported that the party visited all five cities earlier this year to evaluate their potential.

As the Democrats prepare for the midterm elections, they face challenges such as fundraising disadvantages and internal criticism of leadership. However, Martin has called for unity within the party to overcome these hurdles and focus on the upcoming elections.