Division Leaders Headline Today's MLB Action

Today, Major League Baseball features nine games with several division leaders aiming to maintain their top positions. The American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays will host the Toronto Blue Jays, while the National League East front-runners, the Atlanta Braves, visit the Chicago White Sox, who are leading the AL Central. Meanwhile, the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers will conclude their series against the Seattle Mariners.

In another notable matchup, the Houston Astros, who are leading the AL West, will face the Los Angeles Angels. The Astros are looking to extend their advantage in the division. Additionally, the Kansas City Royals aim for a fifth consecutive victory as they host the Oakland Athletics, and the New York Yankees seek a fourth straight win against the Baltimore Orioles.

The current MLB standings show that the top two division winners in each league receive byes to the Division Series. The remaining teams, including the third division winner and three Wild Card teams, compete in a best-of-three Wild Card Series, with the higher seed hosting all games. For more details on the standings, visit the MLB Wild Card standings.

For the full schedule of today's games, check out the USA Today Sports MLB schedule.