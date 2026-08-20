Eagles Rookie WR Returns From Hamstring Injury

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon has returned to practice after recovering from a hamstring injury. The first-round draft pick was back on the field today (August 20) during a joint practice with the New England Patriots. This marks his first practice in two weeks, and he participated in a limited capacity.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni expressed optimism about Lemon's progress, stating, "We just want to make sure we're all on the same page." Lemon's return is crucial as he works to catch up with the rest of the offense before the season opener on September 13. According to Delaware Online, Lemon's status remains limited, but he is expected to ramp up his activity in the coming weeks.

During the joint practice in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the Eagles faced off against a strong Patriots team, providing valuable experience for the starters. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio praised the joint practices, saying, "It's great to go against a new team, new schemes, new players. You learn things."

Lemon's potential return to game action is being closely monitored. As reported by Sports Illustrated, there is a possibility that Lemon could play in the Eagles' second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 28, depending on his progress.

The Eagles will continue their preparations with a walkthrough practice on August 21, followed by a preseason game against the Patriots on August 22 at Gillette Stadium.