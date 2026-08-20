Fewer Americans Drinking Alcohol

Fewer Americans are drinking alcohol, with only 54% of U.S. adults reporting alcohol consumption, the lowest rate since Gallup began tracking this data in 1939. This decline coincides with a growing belief that even moderate drinking is unhealthy. According to a recent Gallup poll conducted from July 7 to July 21, 53% of Americans now believe that having one or two drinks a day is bad for health.

The drop in alcohol consumption is particularly notable among young adults, whose drinking rate has decreased from 59% in 2023 to 50% today. Gallup reports that this trend is not influenced by a shift to other substances, such as marijuana, which has remained stable in recent years.

Health experts have increasingly warned about the risks of alcohol consumption, linking it to various health issues, including cancer and heart disease. Johns Hopkins University emphasizes that no amount of alcohol is safe, a message that seems to be resonating with the public.

The decline in drinking is not only driven by health concerns but also by changing cultural attitudes. Young people are becoming more selective about their drinking habits, and the social pressure to drink is diminishing. The PBS NewsHour notes that the federal government is revising dietary guidelines, which may further influence public perception of alcohol consumption.