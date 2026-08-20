Jaguars Activate OL Van Lanen From PUP List

The Jacksonville Jaguars have bolstered their offensive line with the activation of Cole Van Lanen from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Van Lanen, 28, returns after recovering from a knee injury sustained in Week 18 of last season. The move enhances the Jaguars' depth as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Van Lanen, who joined the league as a sixth-round pick in 2021, has played 51 games, starting 13 of them. Last year, he appeared in 16 games and started 10 for Jacksonville. His return is timely, as the Jaguars recently acquired guard Daniel Faalele from the New York Giants to further strengthen their offensive line. Faalele, known for his size, was traded for a 2027 sixth-round draft pick.

The Jaguars' head coach, Liam Coen, acknowledged the need for experienced players due to recent injuries among their offensive linemen. Coen expressed optimism about Faalele's addition, citing his experience in the league. The Jaguars will face the Carolina Panthers in a preseason game on Friday (August 22).

NBC Sports reported Van Lanen's activation, while Yahoo Sports provided insights into the Jaguars' recent roster changes. Additionally, Big Cat Country covered the trade for Faalele and the team's current challenges.