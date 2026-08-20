Jaguars' Hunter Seeing More Time On Defense

Jacksonville Jaguars' two-way player Travis Hunter is seeing increased time on defense during training camp. Hunter, who has been playing both cornerback and wide receiver, logged significantly more snaps at cornerback than at wide receiver, with a 28-to-two ratio during Wednesday's joint practice with the Carolina Panthers. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen emphasized the importance of Hunter focusing on defense, stating that he wants Hunter to take more mental reps with the defense when he's off the field rather than switching immediately to offense.

Hunter's defensive skills have been on display, as he played 20 defensive snaps during Monday's practice, the most he has played on defense in a training camp practice. He also played five offensive snaps during a 7-on-7 period. According to ESPN, Hunter has been on the field for 178 snaps so far in camp, with 116 on defense, 61 on offense, and one on special teams.

Hunter's defensive prowess has impressed his teammates and coaches. Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile praised Hunter's "elite ball skills," noting his ability to make plays like a receiver. During training camp, Hunter made a leaping interception of a pass from Trevor Lawrence intended for Parker Washington on the goal line.

While Hunter continues to be a vital part of the Jaguars' offense, his role on defense is becoming more prominent. The Jaguars plan to use him in some packages as the third receiver, but his focus on defense suggests he may play a significant role as a cornerback when the season begins.

Yahoo Sports reports that Hunter's defensive workload is expected to increase as the team prepares for their second preseason game. The Jaguars are still determining the exact offensive plan for Hunter, but Coen hinted that it could be more extensive than anticipated.