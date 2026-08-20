Lions' LaPorta Not Certain To Play Week One

The Detroit Lions are facing uncertainty regarding the availability of their star tight end, Sam LaPorta, for Week One of the 2026 NFL season. During a recent practice, LaPorta sustained a hip injury, and head coach Dan Campbell has expressed concerns about his readiness for the season opener. "I feel like we'll be OK, but I don't know," Campbell said, according to ClutchPoints.

LaPorta, who is 25 years old, is coming off a season-ending back injury that required surgery to repair a herniated disk. His recovery had been progressing well, with LaPorta cleared for training camp in early July. "First off, I'm feeling great," LaPorta told LionsWire, expressing optimism about his health after his surgery.

Despite this optimism, medical experts have raised concerns about the potential for LaPorta's spine to become aggravated again once he resumes full-contact play. According to Jimmy Liao MD, there is a high medical concern level for LaPorta, and he might be placed on load management throughout the season to prevent further injury.

The Lions are hopeful that LaPorta will recover in time for their Week One matchup against the New Orleans Saints. However, they may need to adjust their strategy if he is unable to play. The team will face the Washington Commanders in a preseason game on Saturday, where they will continue to assess LaPorta's condition.