McCarthy Likely To Start For Vikings This Week

Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy is poised to start under center in the upcoming preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday (August 22). Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced that McCarthy will "more than likely" take the field as the starting quarterback, as he aims to secure the number-two spot on the depth chart.

McCarthy, who is 23 years old, lost the battle for the starting quarterback position to Kyler Murray last week. Murray, who has been working hard during joint practices, is set to lead the Vikings as they strive to become contenders in the NFC North. Despite this, O'Connell is fostering a competitive environment among his quarterbacks, including Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer, to determine the backup role.

O'Connell emphasized the importance of competition in the quarterback room, stating, "I want those guys feeling like they’re competing." McCarthy played 17 snaps in the Vikings' first preseason game against the New York Giants, completing 4 of 7 passes for 34 yards, though the team did not score during his drives.

The upcoming game against the Ravens will be a crucial opportunity for McCarthy, Wentz, and Brosmer to showcase their skills and potentially secure their positions behind Murray. O'Connell's recent remarks about preferring "Rottweilers over Chihuahuas" highlight his desire for players who demonstrate confidence and physicality on the field.

The Vikings will continue to evaluate their quarterback options as they prepare for the regular season, which begins on September 13. As McCarthy strives to solidify his role, the competition remains fierce, with all eyes on the upcoming preseason matchups.