Post Malone Engaged To Christy Lee

It appears that Post Malone, the 31-year-old pop star, is engaged to his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Christy Lee. Photos shared on Instagram Wednesday (August 19) show Lee sporting a massive diamond ring, sparking engagement rumors. A friend of Lee's, Marina Hollyer, shared a heartfelt post saying, "My best friend in the world just got engaged," along with a crying emoji.

According to Country Rebel, Post Malone proposed to Lee during a trip to Utah on Tuesday (August 18). The couple celebrated with a scenic outdoor dinner, surrounded by the Utah mountains. They were seen wearing "groom-to-be" and "bride-to-be" sashes, looking happily in love.

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, shares a daughter with his ex-fiancée, Hee Sung "Jamie" Park. They parted ways in 2024, and he has largely kept his daughter out of the public eye. The singer and Lee began dating in early 2025, but their relationship has seen ups and downs. They were last spotted together at a fashion show in February this year.

The engagement ring, as seen in photos, features a large oval-cut diamond in a solitaire setting. Neither Malone nor Lee has publicly announced their engagement on their personal social media accounts. However, the news has been widely shared by fan accounts and media outlets.

Post Malone is currently on a break from his Big Ass World Tour, which will resume in Asia next month. For now, he has a significant milestone to celebrate off the road—his upcoming wedding to Christy Lee.