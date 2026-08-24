Containment Made In Hawk Fire Near Reno

Firefighters are making progress in battling the Hawk Fire near Reno, Nevada. As of Monday afternoon (August 24), the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District reported over 27% containment. The fire, which began over the weekend, has burned more than 15,000 acres and destroyed 32 homes, with another six damaged.

Evacuations have been adjusted, with 23,000 residents under a "go now" order and 40,000 advised to "get set." Initially, 42,000 people were evacuated, but some areas have seen lifted orders. The fire, which officials confirmed as human-caused, remains under investigation to determine if it was intentional or accidental.

The blaze has injured at least four civilians and three emergency responders. Over 900 firefighters are working tirelessly, aided by favorable weather conditions, to prevent further spread. However, officials warn that hot, dry, and breezy conditions could continue to fuel the fire's activity.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency for Washoe County. The Washoe County School District canceled classes for a second day, and several roads remain closed. Residents are urged to stay vigilant as conditions can change rapidly.

A community meeting is scheduled for Monday evening to update residents on the fire's status and safety measures.

For more details, visit the [Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District's Facebook page](https://www.facebook.com/HawkFire2026/).