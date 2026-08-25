Colts WR Pierce May Practice This Week

By iHeartRadio

August 25, 2026

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Chargers
Photo: Luke Hales / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce is nearing his return to the field after recovering from offseason ankle surgery. Head coach Shane Steichen announced on Tuesday (August 25) that Pierce might practice as soon as Wednesday. The 26-year-old, who underwent a procedure earlier this year, is expected to be game-ready within the first four weeks of the season. This development means Pierce will not start the season on the physically unable to perform list, a positive sign for the Colts.

Pierce's surgery followed a challenging 2025 season where he battled ankle issues. Despite the discomfort, he achieved over 1,000 receiving yards and led the NFL in yards per catch for the second consecutive year. Initially, Pierce received a platelet-rich plasma injection to address the problem, but when the issue persisted, surgery became necessary to prevent further complications.

General Manager Chris Ballard expressed confidence in Pierce's recovery, stating, "He's making great progress. Every player comes back differently, and we feel good about where he's at." Pierce's return is eagerly anticipated, especially after the Colts re-signed him to a four-year, $114 million extension in March.

As the team continues its preparations for the upcoming season, other players like Ashton Dulin and Laquon Treadwell have been stepping up in Pierce's absence, competing for the WR3 role. Meanwhile, the Colts welcomed cornerback Charvarius Ward back to practice after he recovered from a back injury.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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