Commanders Sign Veteran Edge Rusher Boogie Basham

The Washington Commanders have bolstered their edge rushing depth by signing veteran linebacker Carlos "Boogie" Basham. The signing was announced before Tuesday's (August 25) training camp practice. Basham, who worked out with the team on Monday, was one of three players signed, alongside safeties Joshuah Bledsoe and Quindell Johnson.

Basham, a former second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2021, has played for the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. Over his NFL career, he has appeared in 43 games, recording 61 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and an interception. Basham recently starred for the UFL's DC Defenders, where he notched 24 tackles and three sacks.

The Commanders, dealing with injuries to key players like Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson, see Basham as a valuable addition. His signing comes as the team prepares for their final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Friday (August 28). The Commanders must finalize their 53-man roster by Sunday (August 30) at 6 p.m. ET.