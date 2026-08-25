Jets Cut Kicker Cade York

The New York Jets have reduced their preseason roster to one kicker after waiving Cade York on Tuesday (August 25). York, 25, struggled during the preseason, missing a crucial 59-yard field goal attempt against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. This decision leaves veteran Jason Sanders as the apparent winner of the Jets' kicking competition, despite his own challenges during practice.

York, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, has had a tumultuous career, bouncing between seven teams. His career field goal percentage stands at 73.3% over 23 regular-season games. In the Jets' first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, York went 2-for-2 on field goals but faltered in subsequent games and practices.

Sanders, who spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, boasts a more stable career with an 84.6% field goal success rate. He set a franchise record in Miami by making 27 consecutive field goals in 2024. Despite missing three out of five attempts in a recent practice, Sanders' experience gives him an edge. Jets special teams coordinator Chris Banjo emphasized Sanders' veteran presence, stating, "Having somebody with experience like that is something that we hold dear."

The Jets might still consider adding another veteran kicker before the season starts, but for now, Sanders is positioned as the starting kicker. According to RotoWire, Sanders "has won the job" at placekicker.